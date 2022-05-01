BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man died Sunday after a fall from a building on Pearl Street just before 12:30 a.m., according to Buffalo Police.

Police said the man, 28, fell from a fourth or fifth floor rooftop in the 500 block of Pearl Street, which is near W. Tupper Street. Police also reported that the fall appears to be accidental, but remains under investigation.

