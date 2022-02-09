Man dies after getting shot, crashing into pole in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is dead following a shooting that took place Tuesday night.

According to Buffalo police, the victim was shot while inside of a vehicle on the 900 block of Clinton Street. He then drove to Smith Street and struck a pole, they say.

The victim was dead at the scene.

Police responded to this incident shortly before 10 p.m. Anyone with information that could help them solve this case is asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.