Man dies after losing control of van, colliding with three other vehicles at intersection of Bailey and Walden Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 63-year-old man is dead after losing control of his minivan at the intersection of Bailey and Walden Avenue and hitting three other vehicles Thursday afternoon, according to Buffalo Police.

BPD tells us three vehicles were waiting westbound at the traffic light on Walden Avenue when a 63-year-old man driving a Hyundai Entourage also driving west down Walden lost control.

The Hyundai minivan sideswiped one of the three vehicles waiting at the traffic light and hit the two others, authorities told News 4.

The 63-year-old man was transported to Erie County Medical Center and was declared dead.

Buffalo Police say it appears the man who died, “suffered a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.”