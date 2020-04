BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s west side.

Police say they found the 45-year-old victim on the 500 block of Niagara St. on Tuesday, around 4 p.m. He died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released. Anyone with information on this incident can call or text police at (716) 847-2255.