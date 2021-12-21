Man, dog die after fire begins on Winspear Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and a dog are dead after a fire broke out in Buffalo Tuesday morning.

First responders went to Winspear Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m. There, a fire had begun on the upper floor of a two-unit residential building.

An unnamed 54-year-old man who lived there was pulled from the scene by firefighters and taken to ECMC. After suffering serious injuries, he was declared deceased at the hospital.

Additionally, officials say a dog living in the upper apartment died in the fire.

The three people who live in the lower apartment, a mother and her two daughters, are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Overall, the damage is estimated at $275,000. It’s not clear how the fire started.

