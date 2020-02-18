Man faces 64 years to life if convicted of killing grandmother, her grandson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of shooting and killing a grandmother and her grandson is expected to learn his fate Tuesday morning.

Kenyatta Austin, 26, was charged with murder, assault and reckless endangerment following the incident, where 54-year-old Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandson, Kyrie, were killed.

It occurred outside of a home on Grape St. in Buffalo’s Fruit Belt neighborhood in 2018.

If convicted, Austin faces 64 years to life in prison. He will be in court at 9:30 a.m.