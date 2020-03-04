Man facing 25 years to life for raping Buffalo woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ismael Martinez, 37, has been found guilty of raping a woman at gunpoint.

According to prosecutors, Martinez, who was known to the victim, attacked her from behind as she was leaving her apartment in Buffalo. This occurred on October 30, 2018 around 6 a.m.

Martinez repeatedly punched her in the face and head, and when she fell to the ground, he kicked and stomped her head and torso.

Along with that, prosecutors say Martinez broke her phone and threw it into the nearby grass.

After forcing the victim into the trunk of his vehicle, he drove her to a location near railroad tracks, where he raped her at gunpoint before forcing her into the trunk again.

While driving around with her in the trunk, Martinez continually threatened to kill the victim before taking her back to her apartment.

This all occurred over several hours, prosecutors say. When it was over, the victim went to ECMC for treatment of various injuries and the incident was reported to Buffalo police.

When Martinez is sentenced for rape, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful imprisonment, he could spend 25 years to life in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 20. Until then, he remains held without bail.