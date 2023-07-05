BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Buffalo early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to Genesee and Fox streets around 5:45 a.m. There, a man was shot during some sort of dispute with another person, officials said.
Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
