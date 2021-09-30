Man fatally shot in home on Norfolk Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, a man was fatally shot inside a home on Norfolk Avenue.
Buffalo police responded just after 2:30 a.m. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.
No suspects have been named, and no other details about the victim were released. Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Crime News
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.