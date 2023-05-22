BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Monday morning, Buffalo police say there was a fatal shooting on the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue.

Officers responded to the call just after 2 a.m. A man had been shot in a parking lot area and was declared deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.