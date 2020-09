BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a man was stabbed by another man multiple times during a dispute in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood.

According to officials, the incident happened Sunday night, just before 11 p.m. on Barnard St. The victim died at the scene.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other, and police say they’re still looking for the suspect.

