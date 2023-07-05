BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an early morning incident on Monday that left a man dead, they say.
At approximately 3:15 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to the scene on Longview Avenue for a burglary in progress call where, they say, a deceased man was located.
According to police, the man died following injuries sustained during an altercation with a Longview Avenue resident.
The resident was transported to ECMC for treatment to his injuries.
Police say they believe the two individuals did not know each other.
