BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say one man is dead following a shooting in the vicinity of Playter Street and Kent Street overnight.

Ferry-Fillmore officers arrived at the scene just before 2:40 a.m. Sunday where they found the man dead.

Officials tell News 4 they are working to identify the victim.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them using their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.