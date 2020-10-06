Man gets 1-3 years in prison for fatal 2018 crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Suffolk County man has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of one to three years in prison after a fatal crash in Buffalo.

During an evening in October 2018, Carlos Velez was under the influence of marijuana when he drove through a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

The crash happened at the intersection of Genesee St. and Fillmore Ave., and resulted in the death of Adrienne Early — a 47-year-old Buffalo resident.

Early was standing at the bus stop when Velez’s vehicle was projected onto the sidewalk after the crash.

Velez and the other driver were unharmed, but Early died at the scene.

This past March, Velez pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter. It was the highest count in the indictment against him.

