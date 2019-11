BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The New York State Attorney General announced Tuesday that Kaleida Health has reached a settlement following two unrelated incidents at the same Buffalo health care facility: The death of a 16-month-old in 2015, and the neglect of a resident in 2014.

The health care facility in question is the HighPointe on Michigan. Kaleida has agreed to pay $500,000 in restitution, the office announced, as well as undergoing an increase in staffing and supervision.