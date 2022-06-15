BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo resident will spend 25 years in prison after fatally shooting a youth football coach at Emerson Park.

Jason Washington, Jr., was sentenced as a second violent felony offender. In August 2019, as a youth football game was ending, Washington was involved in a fight with others at the park, near Sycamore Street and Koons Avenue.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says he tried to fire an illegal gun, but it wouldn’t shoot. The coach, Norzell Aldridge, 36, tried to hit Washington in the head with a football helmet and break up the fight, but Washington fired at him several times, striking him in the side of the torso.

Aldridge, a Cheektowaga resident, was taken to a hospital, where he died. Another 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder but was treated and released from ECMC.

In March, Washington was found guilty of manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and assault. He was acquitted of the other charges he had been indicted on.

In addition to his 25-year prison sentence, Washington will also spend five years under post-release supervision.