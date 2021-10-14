Man in critical condition after being shot on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition at ECMC after being shot on Elmwood Avenue Wednesday night.

Buffalo police say it happened on the street’s 100 block just before 11:30 p.m.

According to officials, the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

