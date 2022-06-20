BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 40-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning on Grote Street, police said.

Buffalo Police responded to a call in the 100 block of Grote Street in North Buffalo just after 8 a.m. They said a man was shot multiple times while inside of a house.

The man, whose name was not given, was transported to ECMC.

Buffalo police ask anyone with information to please call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.