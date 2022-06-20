BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 40-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning on Grote Street, police said.
Buffalo Police responded to a call in the 100 block of Grote Street in North Buffalo just after 8 a.m. They said a man was shot multiple times while inside of a house.
The man, whose name was not given, was transported to ECMC.
Buffalo police ask anyone with information to please call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
* * *
Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook and Twitter and find more of his work here