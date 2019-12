BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash.

Police say it happened just before 6:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Tonawanda Street.

Investigators tell News 4 a Honda Civic hit a man walking on Tonawanda Street.

The 39-year-old victim suffered multiple injuries and is in critical condition at ECMC.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, and police continue to investigate.