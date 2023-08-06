BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was hospitalized following a Saturday morning shooting in Buffalo, police officials announced.

Officials say the shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. in the first block of Colfax Avenue. The 54-year-old victim was transported to ECMC in a civilian vehicle after being struck by gunfire and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.