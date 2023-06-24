BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating an overnight shooting that left a Buffalo man hospitalized.
At approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of Newton Street where, they say, a man had been struck by gunfire while inside a residence.
The victim, a 41-year-old Buffalo man, was transported to ECMC where, police say, he is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.