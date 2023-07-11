BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after getting shot Monday afternoon, the city tells us.
The 42-year-old victim arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle just before 2:30 p.m. Detectives are still looking into the details of this shooting, which may have happened near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street.
Anyone with information that could help police learn more can call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.