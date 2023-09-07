BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man was arraigned Thursday on a slew of charges for causing the death of a bicyclist with, what the Erie County DA’s Office said, was an air gun.

The DA’s Office announced that Kenneth James, 43, was arraigned on one count of manslaughter in the first degree, one count of manslaughter in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

On Aug. 14, at approximately 3:50 p.m., James allegedly shot the victim, 38-year-old Joseph Dash, as he was riding a bike on Broadway near Krettner Street, with an air gun, according to officials.

Officials say James, allegedly, shot Dash with the intent to cause serious physical injuries. Dash died at the scene.

Officials say an autopsy was conducted and it was determined that Dash died from a pellet round shot to his chest.

James is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 12 for a pre-trial conference. Bail was set at $250,000 cash or bond. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.