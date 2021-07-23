Man indicted on attempted murder charge for shooting in Leroy neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Thursday morning on attempted murder for a shooting that critically injured a man in the Leroy neighborhood, Erie County DA John Flynn announced.

Officials say 38-year-old Demetrius Williams allegedly intentionally shot a 42-year-old man with an illegal firearm on Marigold Avenue near Central Park Avenue on June 26 at 10 p.m.

The victim remains in critical condition at ECMC.

An indictment charges Williams with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The DA’s office says Williams faces a maximum of 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges.