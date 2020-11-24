Man indicted on attempted murder, child endangerment charges in E. Amherst St. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 25 years in prison if convicted of a shooting on E. Amherst St.

Ivan Gilbert, 26, has been indicted on charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

Last month, prosecutors say Gilbert fired multiple shots at someone on E. Amherst St. At the time, the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a car, outside of a store.

Although the victim was struck once in the neck, they survived. While the shooting took place, officials say there was a four-year-old child sitting in the back seat.

Shortly after this, Buffalo police say they found Gilbert trying to get rid of the illegal gun.

Gilbert, who is in custody without bail, will return to court for a pre-trial conference on January 5.