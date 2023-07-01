BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating an overnight shooting incident that left a man injured.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of Main Street near Winspear Avenue where, they say, a man had been struck by gun fire.

Police say they located the victim, a 24-year-old Buffalo man, inside a vehicle after being struck by gunfire multiple times. The victim was taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition.

According to police, detectives located a glock, a glock switch and an extended magazine that makes the firearm fire as a fully automatic machine gun, inside the victim’s vehicle.

Charges against the victim are pending, police say.

Anyone with any information is ask to call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.