BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an afternoon shooting that left a man injured, according to a city spokesperson.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say a man was struck by gunfire in the first block of Upper East Lane.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.