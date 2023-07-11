BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating an afternoon shooting that left a man injured, according to a city spokesperson.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say a man was struck by gunfire in the first block of Upper East Lane.
The victim, a 39-year-old man, was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.