Man involved in deadly Maserati crash from 2019 pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man involved in a deadly crash in Buffalo in 2019 has pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, among other charges.

Prosecutors say Antonio Brown was quickly driving a Maserati down Seneca St. when he crashed into another vehicle, killing Kristin Labruno and Anthony Twentyfive, III.

At the time, Brown’s license was suspended.

When sentenced, Brown could spend three to nine years in prison.

