Man involved in deadly Maserati crash from 2019 sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A judge sentenced a Buffalo man to 3-9 years behind bars for killing two people in a car crash.

Antonio Brown previously pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, along with three other felonies.

In October 2019, Brown was driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck another vehicle at Seneca Street and Pomona Place.

Two people in the other car, Anthony Twentyfive, III and Kristin Labruno died in the crash.

