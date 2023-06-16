BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old man was killed in a car accident on Bailey Avenue early Friday morning, according to Buffalo police.

Investigators say that the vehicle was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of Bailey around 6:30 a.m. when it crossed a double yellow line and hit another vehicle. The vehicle then struck a tree, partially ejecting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

The accident remains under further investigation.