BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 42-year-old man was killed in a car accident on Bailey Avenue early Friday morning, according to Buffalo police.
Investigators say that the vehicle was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of Bailey around 6:30 a.m. when it crossed a double yellow line and hit another vehicle. The vehicle then struck a tree, partially ejecting the driver.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.
The accident remains under further investigation.
Latest Posts
- What is the process for seeking asylum?
- Man killed in car accident on Bailey Avenue
- Professor exiled from SUNY Fredonia for provocative views seeks teaching job back
- 22-year-old indicted on murder charge from Bailey shooting
- Four teens charged, one in critical condition after rollover crash in Orchard Park
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.