BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has died as the result of a shooting in Buffalo Tuesday night.

Buffalo police responded to the scene near Holden St. and Jewett Ave. shortly before 9:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to ECMC, where he was declared deceased.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.