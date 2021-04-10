After 32 years in prison, man makes post-release stop at North Park Theatre for popcorn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After getting out from behind bars for more than three decades, one person had an interesting choice for his first stop in freedom.

Well, that wasn’t on one local man’s mind. He put socializing on the back burner for movie theater popcorn.

Friday night a man was driving down Hertel Avenue spotted the North Park Theatre and went in for some fresh popcorn.

It was his first stop and the first thing he wanted to eat after serving 32 years in prison.

Ray Barker, program director at the North Park Theatre told News 4, “He was a very quiet introverted man he seemed very amiable character it brought a smile to his face and so for someone who paid their debt to society and could enjoy a little bit of popcorn. Also, it is good to know that our representation of having the best popcorn in town is still here after 32 years.”

Barker said the theatre didn’t charge the man for the popcorn, it was on the house.