BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to beating another man with a wooden board, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Richard C. Frazier, 36, admitted to one count of attempted assault in the first degree, the highest count in the indictment against him.

In April 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., Frazier assaulted a victim on East Utica Street, near the NFTA Metro Rail Station, according to authorities. He is said to have beaten the victim, a 29-year-old man, with his fists and a wooden board.

The victim was found unconscious the next morning, authorities say. He suffered injuries to his head and jaw and was taken to ECMC. Authorities say he is still recovering from “serious physical injuries.”

The victim was not known to Frazier, who is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 11 for sentencing, where he faces up to 15 years in prison. He continues to be held without bail.