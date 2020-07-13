Breaking News
New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in new 28-page document
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Man released from ECMC after shooting inside residence on Bristol Street

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot in the arm while inside a residence on Bristol St. Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene just before 11:30 p.m.

The 29-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC, and was released after receiving treatment.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss