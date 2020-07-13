Man released from ECMC after shooting inside residence on Bristol Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man was shot in the arm while inside a residence on Bristol St. Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene just before 11:30 p.m.

The 29-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC, and was released after receiving treatment.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.