Man rescued after fire breaks out at Ashland Avenue apartment complex

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was rescued after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Ashland Avenue.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 12:50 p.m. Fire officials say the fire sparked outside of the complex and spread inside. The Red Cross is helping 11 people affected.

The person who had to be rescued was in an upper floor unit. He was taken to the Buffalo VA Hospital for treatment of his smoke inhalation.

Damage to the building is an estimated cost of $230,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

