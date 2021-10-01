BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was rescued after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Ashland Avenue.
Fire crews responded to the scene around 12:50 p.m. Fire officials say the fire sparked outside of the complex and spread inside. The Red Cross is helping 11 people affected.
The person who had to be rescued was in an upper floor unit. He was taken to the Buffalo VA Hospital for treatment of his smoke inhalation.
Damage to the building is an estimated cost of $230,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Latest Posts
- Man rescued after fire breaks out at Ashland Avenue apartment complex
- During strike, Catholic Health says expectant moms can go to their other local hospitals
- Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says runaway teen has been located
- Newsfeed Now: Bodycam video shows Gabby Petito discussing fight with Brian Laundrie; TikTokers help return wedding ring
- EverHaunt Haunted Attraction returns to Angola this weekend