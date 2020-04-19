Man rescued from East Delevan Ave. fire Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at 805 East Delavan Ave.

Officials tell News 4 they rescued a man in his late 60’s from an upper floor of the two-alarm fire that started on the first floor.

He was treated for smoke inhalation at ECMC.

According to fire officials, the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Exposure damage to 807 East Delevan Ave. is said to have caused an estimated $35,000.

The Red Cross is assisting three people, Buffalo Fire says.

While responding to the fire, an EMS Response vehicle was involved in a crash, according to officials.

The crash occurred at Bailey Avenue and William Street.

Officials say the EMS vehicle was responding to the fire with lights and sirens.

Both the fire official and the female in the other vehicle suffered injuries.

The official was treated and released, but both vehicles sustained extensive damage, according to Buffalo Fire.

