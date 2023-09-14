BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo say a man was shot on the first block of Alma Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. The victim was taken to ECMC, where he was treated for apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.