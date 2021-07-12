Man sentenced for false report that resulted in serious crash leaving Buffalo woman paralyzed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man received five years probation in court Monday morning for his role in a spring 2020 incident that left Chelsea Ellis paralyzed, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced.

William B. Gray, 61, admitted to making a false 911 call on April 15 of last year just before 1 p.m. reporting a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue.

Officials say Gray’s call ended in serious injuries from a crash involving a Buffalo police patrol vehicle responding to his false report.

According to Flynn’s office, a Buffalo police officer collided with another vehicle on Main Street near Benwood Avenue while responding to Gray’s false call with his emergency lights flashing.

The officer, two people in the other vehicle, and two pedestrians, one being Chelsea Ellis, went to the hospital.

While the officer and three others were treated and released from the hospital, Ellis is still recovering from the paralyzing injuries she suffered when hit.

Gray pleaded guilty to falsely reporting an accident on April 27, 2021.