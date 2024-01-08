BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to serve time in prison for fatally shooting a man outside a corner store in 2020, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday.

Mahzhee X. Young, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree in October 2023.

In June 2020, at approximately 11:18 p.m., Young, authorities said, shot the victim with an illegal weapon outside a corner store on East Ferry and Grider streets during a “verbal altercation.”

The victim, identified as 27-year-old David D. Moore, was taken to ECMC where he later died from his injuries.