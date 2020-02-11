Man sentenced for selling mix of drugs to undercover officer twice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who sold a mixture of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover police officer will spend two years in prison.

Thomas Vogelsang, 60, admitted to selling the mix of drugs to an officer in the area of Masten and Northland avenues in May 2018. Two days later, he sold the same mixture to the officer again.

Vogelsang later pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Along with his prison sentence, Vogelsang will spend two years under post-release supervision.