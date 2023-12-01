BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced to serve three years probation for posting social media threats to local stores days after the Tops Mass Shooting.

Rolik Walker previously pleaded guilty of transmitting an interstate threat. He was sentenced to three years probation and will be required to abide by the terms of an electronically monitored curfew for a period of one year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

On May 16, 2022, two days after the Tops Mass Shooting, Walker downloaded the app IPVanish in order to mask his IP address and created a Twitter, now known as “X,” account, officials said. Under the handle @ConklinHero, he posted a threat about “targeting” several stores in the Western New York area and “only looking to kill blacks.”

According to authorities, soon after the threat was posted, local, state, and federal law enforcement “diverted resources” to ensure the safety of the community, resulting in one of the stores threatened to close early.

Walker, authorities said, attempted to conceal his IP address but the FBI linked the Twitter account to his residence in Buffalo.