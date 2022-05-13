BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Friday in Erie County Court, to a determinate sentence of 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

Pablo Alicea pleaded guilty on Feb. 28, 2022 to one count of attempted murder in the second degree, a Class B violent felony, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, as a BPD SWAT team attempted to conduct a search warrant at Alicea’s Niagara Street residence on May 18, 2020, Alicea jumped out a first-floor window in an attempt to flee.

Upon encountering a member of BPD SWAT, he fired a shot at the officer with an illegal gun. The officer returned fire, though neither the officer nor Alicea was injured in the incident. After a brief foot pursuit, Alicea was apprehended and cocaine was found in the residence.

His co-defendant, Cesarae Thomas, 42, is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 11 and faces an indeterminate sentence of three and a half to seven years in prison. Thomas was also arrested outside the home on May 18, 2020, while in possession of a loaded illegal gun.

Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, on Jan. 27, 2022. He remains released on $75,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court