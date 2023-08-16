BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to prison time for fatally stabbing a man and injuring another in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Joshua Eddy, 23, was sentenced to serve 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. In June 2023, he pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

In June 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., authorities say Eddy stabbed two victims during an altercation in the area of Ideal Street and East Lovejoy Street.

One victim, a 27-year-old male, was taken to ECMC and hospitalized for an upper leg injury. The second victim, Hasheen Wilson, 32, authorities say, was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back. He was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.