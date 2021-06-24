Man sentenced to prison time for possessing more than 150 bags of fentanyl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says a Buffalo man will serve prison time for possessing 157 bags of fentanyl found in a traffic stop on the city’s west side.

Osvaldo Colon-Perez, 33, was sentenced to one year in prison followed by two years post-release supervision Thursday morning in front of an Erie County Court Judge.

According to Flynn’s Office, Buffalo Police officers observed Perez in the driver’s seat of a minivan illegally parked on Hampshire Street on December 5, 2019.

Officers discovered that the minivan had no registration or insurance when they approached the vehicle. Authorities say officers also found that Perez had a suspended driver’s license.

Flynn says officers found the 157 bags of fentanyl while searching the rear hatch area while the vehicle was in the process of being impounded.

Perez admitted the drugs belonged to him and pleaded guilty to a county of criminal possession of a controlled substance on April 8.