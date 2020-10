BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times on Friday night.

Officials responded to the call just before 7 p.m. in the vicinity of Federal and Kensington Avenue.

The man was taken to ECMC, according to authorities.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.