BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least one person was shot in the vicinity of Pine St. and S. Division St. overnight, police say.

Around Midnight, a male victim believed to be in his mid-20s arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle.

Police say he was seriously injured. In addition to this, officers say it’s possible that a second victim was grazed by gunfire.

Anyone with information on this incident can call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.