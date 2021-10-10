Man seriously injured in hit and run incident on the 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say a 24-year-old man is in serious condition at ECMC after suffering multiple injuries in an overnight hit and run incident.

Central District officers responded to the call on the 33 just after the East Tupper Street on-ramp just before 2:30 a.m.

Investigators tell News 4 a 20-year-old Amherst man driving a Volkswagen Tiguan hit the man who was standing in the roadway.

The 20-year-old left the scene and later notified police of the incident, according to police.

Authorities say police have impounded the Tiguan.

Police continue to investigate the matter and are consulting with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say there will be charges.