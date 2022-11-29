BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man currently serving a 32 years-to-life sentence has admitted to the attempted assault of a jail deputy in Erie County.

On Monday morning, Lemuele Jackson, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault. The plea took place on the day the jury selection in his trial was set to begin.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Jackson shoved a deputy who was trying to intervene in a dispute between him and another inmate at the Erie County Holding Center’s library. They say it happened in January 2019.

“The deputy fell backward onto the floor and suffered a torn Achilles tendon, which required surgery,” the District Attorney’s office said. “The victim was able to return to work approximately 10 months after the assault.”

Jackson is facing a four-year sentence. He’ll be sentenced on February 15.