BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a Buffalo man was shot during an outdoor gathering on Butler Avenue overnight.

Officers responded to the call just after midnight in the 100 block of Butler.

According to Buffalo police, a 46-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition at ECMC after being taken there by ambulance.

Authorities are investigating if a second person was shot.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them on their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.