Man shot in area of East Delavan and Chelsea Place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot in the area of E. Delavan Ave. and Chelsea Pl. in Buffalo.

The shooting happened in the area of a store at the corner, just before 11:30 a.m. Police say the victim was inside the store at some point, but it’s not clear whether the shooting took place inside or outside of it.

He was struck in the arm, and suffered what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. After it happened, the victim was taken to ECMC via ambulance.

Police have not announced any arrests related to this, and it’s not clear if they have a suspect.